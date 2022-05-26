Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Portable Corrals

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In southern Idaho, livestock ranchers know the challenge of managing a herd of cows.

Now, one man in Jerome is hoping to provide a tool to help with portable corrals.

“It’s made to go anywhere and set it up and have a full working corral, whatever you need so you can handle your cows and load them out,” said Dean Dimond, a seller of portable corrals.

They hook to the back of your truck and go anywhere you need to regain control of your herd.

“You don’t have to pick them up, you just pick them up and roll them out on their wheels and you’re not packing all of them panels around, it’s quick,” he said.

On top of that, you can adjust the size of your corral to properly manage a large herd. Dimond says one simple addition can increase capacity by one-third.

“You can add 20 feet more of panels and you can change the capacity pretty quickly,” he said.

Add a few 20-foot sections of panels and you are able to handle some large herds.

“My experience, from my customers, they’re telling me about 200 mother cows. It’s workable, it’s full but it’s workable. You can still ride your horse in and among them,” Dimond said.

Dimond, who runs a few head of cattle himself, swears by the product, saying it takes someone in the know to make these right.

“They’re really versatile. You can tell the guy that invented them had worked cows. It’s one of them deals that every time you think ‘I wish there was a gate right there, oh there is.’ It’s a slick deal,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.