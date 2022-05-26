Sun Valley man wins Sports Emmy for “Searching for the Summit”

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mark Pattison won a Sports Emmy Tuesday night, for his role in “Searching for the Summit”.

The NFL Network film won for Outstanding Short Documentary at the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

Mark also was nominated for Outstanding Camera Work-Long Form, as the project documents his journey summiting Mt. Everest.

Pattison is a former NFL wide receiver, who played for the Raiders and Saints, but now lives in Sun Valley, working as a Sports Illustrated executive.

The last few days have been a whirlwind journey for Pattison, who attended the ceremony in New York City and flew back Wednesday afternoon, but not before climbing a mountain.

Pattison isn’t just an adrenaline junkie, he also is trying to raise funds for Higher Ground, a local non-profit organization geared towards helping those with disabilities.

“I knew the movie was special, and I don’t say that because it was about me, I say that because there was so many layers and elements, my daughter {Emilia} having epilepsy, my motivation for getting up the mountain.”

He suffered some health issues and witnessed death.

“I felt like the stakes were super high, Mt. Everest is not a walk in the park,” Pattison said. “I ran into so many obstacles, when I was up there exactly one year today, I ran out of oxygen, I went snowblind, hadn’t eaten in three days I was in a cyclone, everything that could have happened to somebody went wrong for me and somehow I was able to overcome that and they were able to capture that in that film.”

Pattison is in talks with the NFL Network about a possible second film. This one would be centered in Europe.

