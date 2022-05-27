City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With summer about to be full swing, Twin Falls City is reminding citizens that those who are on city water will have to abide by watering restrictions for their yards.

The policy is every address ending in an odd number may water on odd numbered calendar days, whereas addresses ending in even numbers may water on even -numbered calendar days.

If seen watering on days you aren’t supposed to, residents will be issued a verbal warning. If the household continues to not follow the restrictions, a citation will be issued to the property.

“They are out there, as they’re in the field, and they’re just enforcing city codes, they’ll be looking for misuse of water and if they do see that misuse, again, it’s an education before enforcement policy,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls.

Palmer also says that if water is being misused due to a malfunction in a property’s water infrastructure, the city will work with the property owner to get the issue resolved.

