CSI finishes ninth at NJCAA championships

CSI Softball falls at nationals.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team placed ninth at the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship this week in Yuma, Arizona.

The Golden Eagles definitely didn’t go down without a fight Wednesday night in the elimination game against Yavapai.

CSI ace Brooke Merrill, pitched a complete game, striking out 11. She struck out the first three batters she faced and produced 10 strikeouts through the fourth inning.

The freshman from Utah finished the season with 141 strikeouts.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the 6th, when the Rough Riders plated three to take the lead and eventually win the game.

CSI previously lost to Chattanooga State, 5-0 and beat Georgia Military, 6-3.

