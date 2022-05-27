Advertisement

Filer baseball players sign with Division III school

Chase Rose and Jonah De Leon are taking their talents to Medaille University.
Chase Rose and Jonah De Leon are taking their talents to Medaille University.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Filer baseball players are taking their talents to the Empire State.

Chase Rose and Jonah De Leon signed with Medaille University, in Buffalo, New York.

Medaille is a Division III school that competes in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

Rose will play third, while De Leon is going as a catcher.

“It’s going to be a good fit, moneywise, they offered a lot, it’s pretty far, but I think it will be pretty good,” Rose said. “They have a good program, good baseball program, he knows what he is doing with the team.”

“We’ve honestly worked really well together ever since we were really little playing ball together, honestly I don’t see myself going with anyone else,” added De Leon.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim

Latest News

Pattison on Emmy win
Sun Valley man Mark Pattison is now an Emmy winner for his role in "Searching for the Summit.
Sun Valley man wins Sports Emmy for “Searching for the Summit”
Lighthouse Christian School recently installed a new turf, reflecting the school colors.
Lighthouse Christian School makes upgrades to its amenities
Goettle wins four events at state track