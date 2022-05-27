Filer baseball players sign with Division III school
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Filer baseball players are taking their talents to the Empire State.
Chase Rose and Jonah De Leon signed with Medaille University, in Buffalo, New York.
Medaille is a Division III school that competes in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
Rose will play third, while De Leon is going as a catcher.
“It’s going to be a good fit, moneywise, they offered a lot, it’s pretty far, but I think it will be pretty good,” Rose said. “They have a good program, good baseball program, he knows what he is doing with the team.”
“We’ve honestly worked really well together ever since we were really little playing ball together, honestly I don’t see myself going with anyone else,” added De Leon.
