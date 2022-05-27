Advertisement

Fit One Race to return to in-person this year

Registration opens on National Running Day, which is June 1st
Registration opens June 1
Registration opens June 1(Pexels.com)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fit One Race takes place on Sept. 24 in Boise.

There will be a 5k, 10k and a half marathon option.

For the past two years, they have been offering a virtual option, but the director says it is exciting to be back together as a community again this year.

Registration opens on National Running Day, which is June 1st. If you register on that day, you’ll get a special deal.

“It’s $20 any distance, just for that one-day pricing and it goes up pretty substantially on the 2nd,” said Fit One executive director Eric Stride. “So one of the most affordable, if not the most affordable event of our kind around, and we try to keep it that way so we can have access to as much of our community as possible.”

The race is open to all ages. To find more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim
Geri Omohundro
UPDATE: Cause of Hagerman Church fire deemed to be an accident
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. The jury trial...
Retrial for Twin Falls man begins

Latest News

Gas pump
Idahoans prep for Memorial Day travels amid high gas prices
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer
Documents like social security cards are important to keep safe, especially in an emergency
The importance of document storage during emergencies
St. Luke's Magic Valley
Why does St. Luke’s Magic Valley require COVID-19 tests before surgery?