Fit One Race to return to in-person this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fit One Race takes place on Sept. 24 in Boise.

There will be a 5k, 10k and a half marathon option.

For the past two years, they have been offering a virtual option, but the director says it is exciting to be back together as a community again this year.

Registration opens on National Running Day, which is June 1st. If you register on that day, you’ll get a special deal.

“It’s $20 any distance, just for that one-day pricing and it goes up pretty substantially on the 2nd,” said Fit One executive director Eric Stride. “So one of the most affordable, if not the most affordable event of our kind around, and we try to keep it that way so we can have access to as much of our community as possible.”

The race is open to all ages. To find more information, click here.

