Furry Friday: Quail

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Candice Hare was visited by Quail.

Quail is a black lab/shepherd mix who was picked up into the Twin Falls Animal Shelter when he was found wandering the streets one day with no apparent owner in sight.

According to Debbie Blackwood of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, Quail should have no issues getting along with the other furry members of your family, as he gets along well with both dogs and cats.

Blackwood also says Quail has an “exceptional personality”, and that he loves playing and fetching with his human or humans.

If you would like to adopt Quail, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, or call them at 208-736-2299.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.