Advertisement

Furry Friday: Quail

Furry Friday: Quail
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Candice Hare was visited by Quail.

Quail is a black lab/shepherd mix who was picked up into the Twin Falls Animal Shelter when he was found wandering the streets one day with no apparent owner in sight.

According to Debbie Blackwood of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, Quail should have no issues getting along with the other furry members of your family, as he gets along well with both dogs and cats.

Blackwood also says Quail has an “exceptional personality”, and that he loves playing and fetching with his human or humans.

If you would like to adopt Quail, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, or call them at 208-736-2299.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim
Geri Omohundro
UPDATE: Cause of Hagerman Church fire deemed to be an accident
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. The jury trial...
Retrial for Twin Falls man begins

Latest News

Furry Friday: Quail
Furry Friday: Quail
Aramis is a 10 -month-old husky lab mix
Furry Friday: Aramis
Furry Friday: Aramis
Furry Friday: Aramis
August is a senior pitbull-cross
Furry Friday: August