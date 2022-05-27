Advertisement

Idaho election audit report shows little to no margin of error

State officials say this reaffirms their confidence in the state’s election process
(Pexels | Pexels)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Secretary of State’s election audit report was released on Friday.

Numerous precincts were selected at random, including Jerome County. According to the Secretary of State, all precincts had little to no margin of error found within the audits.

State officials say this reaffirms their confidence in the state’s election process which, they say, was the point of the audits in the first place.

”The accuracy of the Idaho elections is what it is, and that is very very highly consistent, reproducible, and fair accurate results,” said Secretary of State Chad Houck.

Other precincts audited include Ada, Idaho, Bonneville, Payette, and three others across the state. To view the day 1 and day 2 reports, scroll to the images below.

Election audit: Day 1 Page 1
Election audit: Day 1 Page 1(Idaho Secretary of State)
Election Audit Day 1 pg 2
Election Audit Day 1 pg 2(Idaho Secretary of State)
Election Audit Day 2 pg 1
Election Audit Day 2 pg 1(Idaho Secretary of State)
Election Audit day 2 pg 2
Election Audit day 2 pg 2(Idaho Secretary of State)

