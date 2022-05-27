Advertisement

Idahoans prep for Memorial Day travels amid high gas prices

Gas pump
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — High gas prices or not, Americans are hitting the highways in droves this Memorial Day weekend, kicking off summer travel at near pre-pandemic rates.

As people head out on the roadway, AAA Idaho is reminding parents to make sure the whole family is prepared for a fun, safe trip.

They say there are a few things to remember before heading out that can make all the difference if the going gets rough.

Simple things like bringing a change of clothes, having a full first-aid kit, and being mindful of your children’s heat exposure can be vital this summer.

“AAA is a big proponent of the phrase ‘look before you lock,’” said AAA Idaho spokesperson Matthew Conde. “We know that a child’s body temperature rises 3-5 times faster than an adult’s. A car’s interior can heat up by 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes. So, it’s no joke, there is no such thing as a quick errand.”

To make sure your summer travel goes off without a hitch, visit AAA’s website for travel tips.

