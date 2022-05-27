Advertisement

The importance of document storage during emergencies

Frey also says having three copies of each document is ideal
Documents like social security cards are important to keep safe, especially in an emergency
Documents like social security cards are important to keep safe, especially in an emergency(Source: Social Security Administration)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For this week’s 52 weeks of preparedness, we take a look at how to ensure important your documents are secure in the event of a disaster.

EMA officials say making multiple copies of your important documents is crucial in case the originals are damaged or destroyed.

Things such as birth certificates, social security cards, and even rental agreements can come in handy not only for important things down the road, but also identification purposes in case you do come upon an emergency.

’The thing about it is that when you need it and you don’t have it, then it’s very hard to recover, and recovery is a huge part of an incident, so that you’re able to continue moving and rebuilding,” Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA.

Frey also says having three copies of each document is ideal. Originals can go into a safety deposit box, one can be left at home, and two others can be left with trusted friends or relatives.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim
Geri Omohundro
UPDATE: Cause of Hagerman Church fire deemed to be an accident
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. The jury trial...
Retrial for Twin Falls man begins

Latest News

St. Luke's Magic Valley
Why does St. Luke’s Magic Valley require COVID-19 tests before surgery?
Greater Idaho map
Greater Idaho forces ballot initiative in northern Oregon county
Couple moving forward after house fire
Raft River couple moving on after fire
Idaho chapter of grassroots organization calling on lawmakers to create gun reform.
Moms Demand Action