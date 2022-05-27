The importance of document storage during emergencies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For this week’s 52 weeks of preparedness, we take a look at how to ensure important your documents are secure in the event of a disaster.

EMA officials say making multiple copies of your important documents is crucial in case the originals are damaged or destroyed.

Things such as birth certificates, social security cards, and even rental agreements can come in handy not only for important things down the road, but also identification purposes in case you do come upon an emergency.

’The thing about it is that when you need it and you don’t have it, then it’s very hard to recover, and recovery is a huge part of an incident, so that you’re able to continue moving and rebuilding,” Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA.

Frey also says having three copies of each document is ideal. Originals can go into a safety deposit box, one can be left at home, and two others can be left with trusted friends or relatives.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.