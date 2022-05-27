Advertisement

ISP prepares extra patrols starting Friday

Idaho State Police are stepping up patrols starting today through Labor Day
Idaho State Police are stepping up patrols starting today through Labor Day(ISP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police say they are planning extra patrols starting Friday and continuing through Labor Day.

The extra patrols are part of a statewide education and enforcement campaign to prevent impaired driving.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor those who have sacrificed for our nation,” said ISP Major Charlie Spencer. “It’s also a time to join together with family and friends. No one wants their holiday to be a time of tragedy or loss because of irresponsible choices made behind the wheel.”

According to data, more than 100 people a year die due to an impaired driver and hundreds more are injured.

“ISP Troopers are on patrol every day to keep impaired drivers off our roadways,” said ISP Captain Matt Smith. “Helping educate drivers about how their choices behind the wheel impact others is part of that. That’s why we’re out here. The goal of the men and women who serve with ISP is to spare families the grief and pain impaired driving crashes cause. We want everyone to have a great holiday weekend and get wherever they’re going safely.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim
Geri Omohundro
UPDATE: Cause of Hagerman Church fire deemed to be an accident
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. The jury trial...
Retrial for Twin Falls man begins

Latest News

Idaho election audit report shows little to no margin of error
Minidoka National Historic Site marks its 80th anniversary
Gas pump
Idahoans prep for Memorial Day travels amid high gas prices
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer