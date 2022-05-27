ISP prepares extra patrols starting Friday

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police say they are planning extra patrols starting Friday and continuing through Labor Day.

The extra patrols are part of a statewide education and enforcement campaign to prevent impaired driving.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor those who have sacrificed for our nation,” said ISP Major Charlie Spencer. “It’s also a time to join together with family and friends. No one wants their holiday to be a time of tragedy or loss because of irresponsible choices made behind the wheel.”

According to data, more than 100 people a year die due to an impaired driver and hundreds more are injured.

“ISP Troopers are on patrol every day to keep impaired drivers off our roadways,” said ISP Captain Matt Smith. “Helping educate drivers about how their choices behind the wheel impact others is part of that. That’s why we’re out here. The goal of the men and women who serve with ISP is to spare families the grief and pain impaired driving crashes cause. We want everyone to have a great holiday weekend and get wherever they’re going safely.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.