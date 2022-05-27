Kincaid, Gary Levon

HEYBURN—Gary Levon Kincaid, 76 of Heyburn, formerly of Hazelton, passed away May 23, 2022, at his residence, from an extended illness.

Gary was born January 16, 1946, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Levon and Virginia Grimm Kincaid. He graduated from Valley High School in 1964. He attended college at ISU in Pocatello and CSI in Twin Falls. His love was the farm, and he soon returned to farm with his father and uncle in Hazelton. During the winter months, Gary worked for Warren Shillington, sprout nipping potatoes. He always made time for his favorite sports, skiing and elk hunting. Gary was also an EMT with the Valley Quick Response Unit.

In 1989, Gary went to work for Northwest Farmer Stockman selling insurance in the Magic Valley, Mini-Cassia area and eastern Idaho. He worked for them until his retirement in 2018, due to health reasons.

Gary married Rose Harmon, September 29, 1973, in Elko, Nevada. They had two children, Aaron and Danielle.

Gary is survived by his wife, Rose; son, Aaron (Heidi) of Twin Falls; and his daughter, Danielle of Heyburn; as well as three grandchildren, Gary, Rilla and Kayden; three step-grandchildren, William, Eugene and Maryah; and one great-grandchild, James. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Dee Kincaid; his aunt, Ellen Kincaid; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bob.

At Gary’s request, no funeral service is planned. A get-together for family and friends will be announced at a later date.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Ryan Melvin and his nurses for their special care, LaRue McKenzie and Bret and Wendy Muecke for all their love and support and all that they have done for the family.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

