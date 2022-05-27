Maier, Joyce Marlene

BURLEY—It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Joyce Marlene Maier, of Burley, Idaho, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the age of 85.

Joyce was a gentle soul, who will be missed dearly by all those who knew her. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. While Joyce was tender natured, she always found a way to include one of her amusing remarks which further added to her charm.

She was born to Jake Knopp Jr. and Mary Weber Knopp on January 26, 1937, in Heyburn, Idaho. After graduating from Burley High School in 1954, Joyce began work at Cassia National Bank in Burley. In her youth, Joyce loved bowling, spending time with school friends, and dancing at the old Y-Dell Dance Hall, where she met her future husband, John Maier. The two were married on March 2, 1957, and shortly afterward began their family of four children, Kim, Colleen, Curtis, and Carey.

Joyce’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She was a longtime member of Ebenezer Congregational Church in Paul, and a loyal member of Crossroads Bible Church in Burley. She loved nothing more than going to a Sunday service to sing her favorite hymns and then to treat herself to a slice of pie at Connor’s Cafe afterward.

Joyce was a very talented seamstress who loved making quilts for her family, tatting lace for a doily, or crocheting children’s hats for those in need. An expert gardener, she knew all the tips and tricks to proper planting and flower arranging. She could often be found sitting on her patio in the early evening enjoying her garden with a glass of iced tea.

Joyce loved spending time with her family, talking to her girlfriends on their nightly phone calls, and cooking German family recipes. She liked traveling to Bluegrass festivals, watching Little House on the Prairie, and, of course, dancing to her favorite singer, Patsy Cline.

Joyce is survived by her children, Colleen (Max) Madrigal of Paul, Curtis Maier of Jerome, and Carey Maier of Burley; her three grandchildren, Dalton Maier, Dakota Madrigal and Kabre Madrigal; and her sisters, Gloria Struchen and Robinette (Ronald) Lynch. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, John Maier; her daughter, Kim Maier; and her parents, Jake and Mary Knopp.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Livermore. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Park View Rehabilitation & Center and Visions Hospice for their care and compassion.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at the following link: https://youtu.be/-AH9xB4rtpc

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.