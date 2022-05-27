Advertisement

Minidoka National Historic Site marks its 80th anniversary

(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka National Historic site opened its doors Friday honoring the memory of Japanese-Americans who spent years living within the grounds.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the signing of executive order 9066, which led to the creation of internment camps like Minidoka.

The monument has remained intact as a way to remind everyone of the impact the site, and ones like it, had on millions of American citizens who were forced out of jobs, homes and lives to be relocated, against their will, to internment camps.

The park offers interpretive exhibits, a 30-minute film, guided tours and a bookstore and admission is free.

“For us, the 80th anniversary of the incarceration of Japanese-Americans is momentous in that we have populations of people, descendants and even survivors who are around today, who come to this park to this park to learn, to heal, to create community,” said Director of Interpretation and Education Kurt Ikeda.

The park is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with guided tours available on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about the park, click here.

