Twin Falls graduates sign with rival schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School graduates Brenley Hansen and Addison Fullmer signed with rival JUCO volleyball programs.

Hansen inked with Salt Lake Community College, while Fullmer signed with the College of Southern Idaho.

Hansen will join her brother, Creighton Hansen down at SLCC, as the Burley graduate is returning from his mission to play basketball for the Bruins.

Salt Lake CC Volleyball is coming off a 22-6 season., while CSI finished the fall at 16-12.

Brenley and Addi led Twin Falls to their first state championship in 2021. Hansen, who played outside and middle blocker, earned the honor of the Great Basin Conference Player of the Year following her senior season. Fullmer made the conference’s first team as an opposite, defensive specialist.

The pair also earned a spot on the 4A all-state team with Hansen earning first-team honors in back-to-back years and Fullmer considered for honorable mention status.

