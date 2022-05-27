Twin Falls Public Library encouraging summer reading for kids

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The summer slide, or summer learning loss, can be prevented by continuing your reading skills over the summer break.

Kasi Allen, children’s librarian at the Twin Falls Public Library encourages parents to make reading fun over the summer.

“Summer is a really fun time for that kid to get into graphic novels, or get really into a subject that isn’t being taught in school yet, or get into books that are frivolous or silly or whatever and just read for pure entertainment value and nothing else,” said Allen. “Because even reading Captain Underpants or something really silly is still incredibly valuable.”

During the school year, you may not have that opportunity to read outside your reading level, or have the time to read for fun, which is encouraged during the summer months.

“We really do want to foster a love of reading in children, because that does lead to such a successful adulthood,” said Allen.

The Twin Falls Public Library will have many different opportunities for people of all ages to read and learn this summer and are kicking off their summer reading festivities on June 9 to celebrate this year’s theme Beyond the Beaten Path.

“We have a big kickoff event with nationally known animal expert Corbin Maxey on June 9 at 2:00 p.m. across the street at the city park at the band shell. Corbin is bringing a menagerie of animals he has including his 14-foot python and an 85-pound snapping turtle,” said CJ Rasmusson, a program specialist at the library.

The library as a whole wants to encourage everyone to keep learning and growing all year round.

“We’re also here for recreation and entertainment, so whether that is to get people to learn more about nature, or just to read about nature, or just read in general,” said Rasmusson.

