Why does St. Luke’s Magic Valley require COVID-19 tests before surgery?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to St. Luke’s Magic Valley, people are tested prior to surgeries or procedures for both their safety and the safety of those in contact with them.

They said even having a procedure like an endoscopy or colonoscopy without a COVID-19 test beforehand, for example, could be dangerous for the patient, because COVID-19 brings with it a large risk of respiratory issues.

“You can never belittle or minimize the stress the body takes from a surgery,” said St. Luke’s Magic Valley’s Martha Taylor, MD.

It additionally could put other patients in recovery at risk.

“Obviously, you have your cohorts who are in post-op with you, so the other folks around that have had surgery,” Taylor said. “They also could be cancer patients. They may have no immune system. Those people would then be exposed potentially to someone who does not have symptoms that has then passed it on to that person who then becomes very ill.”

While some social media posts have said otherwise, this protocol is compliant with CDC guidelines.

According to St. Luke’s, this policy could change should the U.S. Public Health Emergency declaration expire in July.

