Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A fatal crash occurred in near 1840 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls County early Saturday morning.

According to the Idaho state Police, a 35-year-old pedestrian and a 28-year-old driving 2007 Kenworth Semi were involved in the accident.

While driving eastbound on Kimberly road, the driver struck the pedestrian after being unable to stop his vehicle. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash, while the driver was not transported to the hospital.

Next of kin has been notified, and the crash remains under investigation by I.S.P.

