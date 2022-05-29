Advertisement

Fish and Game to host presentation about bears

The presentation is taking place on Friday June 3 at the community campus auditorium in Hailey.
Stay Bear Aware in the Smokies!
Stay Bear Aware in the Smokies!
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fish and Game is offering an opportunity for people to learn more about bears as more and more are coming into populated areas.

It will begin at 5 p.m., with hands on learning activities. There will be a few speakers who will present on human wildlife conflict and facts about bears from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Terry Thompson, the public information officer for the Fish and Game says this can’t come at a better time.

“The department had to euthanize 5 grizzly bears this last week over in the Idaho park area,” he said. “Each one of those have become habituated to eating food, and it’s not people feeding them intentionally, but it’s letting the bears get access to residential garbage.”

He encourages anyone interested in learning more about bears and how to keep bears from becoming food conditioned to come to the presentation.

For more information visit here.

