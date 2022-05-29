New disc golf course opens in Jerome.

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new disc golf course is now open in Jerome. It’s called Bridger Baxter Memorial Park, and is located right off of Golf Course Road.

As disc golf has grown in popularity over the past few years, a group of volunteers had the idea of bringing a new disc golf course to Jerome.

Working together with lots of different contractors and designers to build the course, they were able to open it on May 3.

They then had the idea to dedicate the course and park to Bridger Baxter who was an avid disc golf player and passed away in 2016.

The course spans 40 acres and is open to anyone.

“Anybody can come. It’s free, it’s open to the public,” said said Mike Tylka, who was instrumental in getting the course open. “We anticipate a lot more people from Jerome coming over here because, in order to play disc golf, they have to go to the other side of the canyon.”

Bridger’s dad Cody says his son would have been honored to see the new course after him, had be been alive today.

“Any free time he had he was out playing disc golf,” said Cody Baxter. “Anybody who played disc golf when he was alive, knew who Bridger was.”

The course is difficult, as it uses the natural terrain of the land to create obstacles.

There is also a football course as well, which is a first of it’s kind for Idaho.

Both of the courses are 18 holes and open to anyone from dawn to dusk.

