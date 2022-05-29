South Hills Raceway kicks off 2022 racing season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Hills Raceway is back for its second season of races in the Magic Valley. Sunday kicked off the year with the first drag races of 2022.

The group came together last year to combat illegal racing in the area and to provide a safe place for racers to fulfill their need for speed.

South of Twin Falls an eighth-mile drag track is set up, and racers from around Southern Idaho gather to race either head-to-head or in a time trial.

The accurate times and established distance help racers to not only have a safer race but also to better tune their cars.

“Out on the street, you know, they have no start and stop designated it’s just whenever they feel it needs to be done,” said South Hills Raceway founder Thomas Tillotson. “Here it’s 660 feet, controlled course, the top speeds aren’t reached. It’s quite a bit safer.”

Tillotson says he hopes his mobile track will work to grow the sport in the Magic Valley and beyond.

He also has goals to see the sport gain a more permanent footing here in Twin Falls.

“We’re hoping it grows and eventually we can have a permanent track here,” he said. “For now, it feeds the need and it’s helping combat the illegal street racing on a pretty nice level.”

After the races, the whole track goes back into the South Hills Raceway bus and can be brought to anyone who wants to set up a track.

For more information about how to get a race near you visit the South Hills Raceways Facebook.

