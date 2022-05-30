Advertisement

Boden and Co. help Raft River win four consecutive state titles

Raft River standout Libby Boden won four gold medals at the 1A state championships May 20-21.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Libby Boden had a state championship to remember this year in Middleton.

The Raft River junior won all four of her events, including the 100 (12.57) and 200 (25.24) meter dashes, plus the long jump (17′5″) and 4 X 200 relay (1:46.61).

The relay team set a new classification record, besting the 2013 record set by Nezperce (1:47.27). Anchored by Boden, the the team was also comprised of Sadie Campbell, Abigail Rex and Jessi Knudsen.

Raft River won its fourth consecutive team championship, dating back to 2018 (no championship in 2020).

Heidi Harper also won the 400, (56.32) The medley relay team of Campbell, Knudsen, Rex and Harper won their event as well (1:51.23).

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. The jury trial...
Retrial for Twin Falls man begins
The investigation remains ongoing
ISP investigating serious injury crash in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Raft River standout Libby Boden won four gold medals at the 1A state championships May 20-21.
Raft River wins big, again
Khalid Thomas knows he'll played professional basketball, the question will be, which league...
Former CSI All-American pursuing professional basketball career
It's been a busy offseason for former CSI and Portland State basketball player, Khalid Thomas,...
Thomas represented by sports agency, awaits future NBA workouts
2022 racing season underway
South Hills Raceway kicks off 2022 racing season