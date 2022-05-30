Boden and Co. help Raft River win four consecutive state titles

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Libby Boden had a state championship to remember this year in Middleton.

The Raft River junior won all four of her events, including the 100 (12.57) and 200 (25.24) meter dashes, plus the long jump (17′5″) and 4 X 200 relay (1:46.61).

The relay team set a new classification record, besting the 2013 record set by Nezperce (1:47.27). Anchored by Boden, the the team was also comprised of Sadie Campbell, Abigail Rex and Jessi Knudsen.

Raft River won its fourth consecutive team championship, dating back to 2018 (no championship in 2020).

Heidi Harper also won the 400, (56.32) The medley relay team of Campbell, Knudsen, Rex and Harper won their event as well (1:51.23).

