Former CSI All-American pursuing professional basketball career

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former College of Southern Idaho All-American and Division I basketball player, Khalid Thomas, is on a mission to play professional basketball.

While Thomas is gifted with talent, the question remains, where will the 22-year-old will land?

Khalid Thomas is confident on one thing...

“I will be playing professionally.”

Where though, is unknown.

Thomas is currently in Dallas, working out at Drive Nation Sports Complex, owned by former NBA all-star Jermaine O’Neal. Thomas signed with Seven 1 Sports and Entertainment Group, O’Neal’s and Tracy McGrady’s agency, who also represents Gonzaga star Drew Timme.

Thomas first inked an NIL deal last August. Then re-signed for a client contract after his senior season at Portland State.

“They did a really good job of transitioning from college and getting you ready for that pro experience, kind of giving you a taste of what it’s going to be like if you make it to that next level or when you make it to that next level,” Thomas exclaimed.

He earned all-Big Sky Conference and all-Big Sky Tournament honors, while using his extra year of eligibility this past season.

“We started off very slow, ya know 4-13, then went from 4-13 to 14-17, we just buckled down, and really locked in and honed into each other and just wanted it,” Thomas said.

He believes the run attracted a lot of attention, giving him opportunities he may have not had otherwise. Thomas recently went to Chicago for a Pro Day at the NBA Draft Combine, showcasing his skills in front of 20 NBA coaches.

“Like wow, really thinking about that experience, kind of embracing it is a good experience on its own,” he said.

As he awaits his first team workout, he knows his life could change at a moment’s notice.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking, but it’s also a little exciting at the same time,” Thomas adds.

Thomas played for the College of Southern Idaho from 2017-2019. He 2018, he led CSI to an NJCAA National Runner-Up finish, earning Region 18 and All-American honors. In 2019, he committed to Texas Tech University, but decommitted and attended Arizona State instead, where he spent the 2019-2020 season, before transferring to Portland State to close out his career.

