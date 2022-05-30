Advertisement

Hagerman Christian Church pastor says he’s blown away by community’s support

“What matters is we all come together in moments like this and we are all here for each other,” said Tellez.
Pastor Tellez thankful for community's support
Pastor Tellez thankful for community's support(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On May 20, the Hagerman Christian Center went up in flames, According to pastor Isaac Tellez, however, it’s what happened after the fire that is the real story.

“What matters is we all come together in moments like this and we are all here for each other,” said Tellez.

Pastor Tellez says since the night of the fire, he has been grateful for all the support. Fire departments, from Bliss to Jerome, assisted Hagerman with the blaze.

Other area churches have offered their space for their services as well, including restaurants donating food to the firefighters.

“I believe that this fire has caused all of us to focus on what’s important, and what’s important is community. And all of us working together and being together,” he said.

In the meantime, they will be having their weekly services at the American Legion Hall in Hagerman at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

On June 9, they are looking for some adult volunteers to help remove debris from the church before they can begin gutting the building.

“Collect everything that is like contents, like pews and sound system and screens in the sanctuary that is safe from the fire that we need help to bring all that. The pews are heavy,” said Tellez.

He expects the construction to take more than a year.

“And this is the time where God gets glorified. His sovereignty that tells me “hey I got this under control, everything is going to be fine trust me. And we need to trust him,” said Tellez.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. The jury trial...
Retrial for Twin Falls man begins
The investigation remains ongoing
ISP investigating serious injury crash in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Hagerman honors Memorial Day.
Hagerman honors veterans amid rainy conditions
Rainbow Trout stocking
Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 31,000 rainbow trout in the Magic Valley
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
The Take Me Fishing trailer at a fishing event at Riley Pond at the Hagerman Wildlife...
Take Me Fishing trailer events coming to the Magic Valley