Hagerman Christian Church pastor says he’s blown away by community’s support

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On May 20, the Hagerman Christian Center went up in flames, According to pastor Isaac Tellez, however, it’s what happened after the fire that is the real story.

“What matters is we all come together in moments like this and we are all here for each other,” said Tellez.

Pastor Tellez says since the night of the fire, he has been grateful for all the support. Fire departments, from Bliss to Jerome, assisted Hagerman with the blaze.

Other area churches have offered their space for their services as well, including restaurants donating food to the firefighters.

“I believe that this fire has caused all of us to focus on what’s important, and what’s important is community. And all of us working together and being together,” he said.

In the meantime, they will be having their weekly services at the American Legion Hall in Hagerman at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

On June 9, they are looking for some adult volunteers to help remove debris from the church before they can begin gutting the building.

“Collect everything that is like contents, like pews and sound system and screens in the sanctuary that is safe from the fire that we need help to bring all that. The pews are heavy,” said Tellez.

He expects the construction to take more than a year.

“And this is the time where God gets glorified. His sovereignty that tells me “hey I got this under control, everything is going to be fine trust me. And we need to trust him,” said Tellez.

