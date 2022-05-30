Advertisement

Hagerman honors veterans amid rainy conditions

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Originally scheduled to be held at the Hagerman Cemetery, the annual Memorial Day service was moved to the Legion Hall due to the rain.

That didn’t stop people from coming out to remember and honor those military members who have died while serving in the U.S. military.

Veterans, family members, and the Hagerman community all showed up at Legion Hall for a Memorial Day service.

Frank Erwin, who served during the Vietnam War era, says he is always blown away by how many people come to the Memorial Day service, and says it shows how much Hagerman cares about its armed forces.

“That’s the most important thing to me is to be able to pay my respects to the fallen comrades from all the wars in all the nations that this country has participated in,” Erwin said. “It’s important to all the post members here in Hagerman to be able to provide this ceremony for the public on Memorial Day and we really appreciate the public’s participation to attend,” he continued.

The service had a selection of songs, speakers, and the honor guard as well as a reading of names of fallen veterans from Hagerman.

Shoshone was set to have a Memorial Day service at the courthouse, but that one was canceled completely because of the bad weather.

The city of Richfield was able to have a small service at their cemetery, however, despite the rain.

