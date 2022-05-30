Health experts urge mental health awareness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May is nearing its end, meaning the end of Mental Health Awareness Month. Health experts are still urging people to remember to check in on their mental wellbeing.

Specifically, some experts are urging parents to continue normalizing conversations about mental health with their children.

According to a new national survey, over 90% of parents believe it is important to check in on their children’s mental health, but only 6 in 10 know how to broach the topic.

Doctor Ariana Hoet says the key is consistency.

“When kids are young, they don’t have the language to talk about what they’re feeling, or they may not even know that they are feeling something,” she said. “So, we have to start at square one, from the moment they are born, just like we’re teaching them ABCs, 123, teach them happy, sad, angry, teach them those emotion words.”

The importance of these conversations has come to light in the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Mental health experts say having these conversations before they are urgent can make all the difference.

