Hundreds gather to honor vets in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds gathered at the Hailey Cemetery on Monday. Despite a rainy last Monday of May, they honored those who fought for their freedom.

“It was an amazing event, truly, and to see all these people despite the weather,” said Colonel Chad Kronberg of the Idaho Air National Guard.

He sees Hailey’s Memorial Day ceremony as a testament to the pride Idahoans have in their armed forces.

“When you have the tremendous support that we have here in Idaho, and I think throughout most of the country, it’s heartwarming,” he said.

That support is embodied in residents like Diana Landis, spending her first Memorial Day without her own soldier by her side.

“I’m here for my husband who was a Captain in the Air Force, and he died this year at age 97,” said Landis.

On Monday, she donned her husband Bill’s World War II veteran hat. “It’s an honor to put it on my head,” she said.

Landis tells me this day allows her to reflect on the man she loved, and the service he so nobly performed for his country.

“He loved this place, too. He was very proud of his service,” Landis said.

Rain and 40-degree temperatures were nothing to Landis, who says the people of Hailey and Idaho see honoring those who paid the ultimate price as a necessity.

“It’s important and it’s us, so what’s a little rain? The grass is green,” Landis said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.