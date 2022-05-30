Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 31,000 rainbow trout in the Magic Valley
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock more than 31,000 rainbow trout throughout the Magic Valley in the month of June.
The stocking schedule, as well as locations, are as follows:
- Little Wood Reservoir, May 30-June 3: 6,000 fish
- Crystal Springs Lake, June 6-10, 300 fish
- Niagara Springs, June 6-10, 250 fish
- Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1, June 6-10, 450 fish
- Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond, June 6-10, 700 fish
- South Fork Boise River, June 6-10, 950 fish
- Salmon Falls Creek, June 6-10, 300 fish
- Little Wood River, June 6-10, 650 fish
- Freedom Park Pond, June 6-10, 775 fish
- Big Wood River, June 6-10, 950 fish
- Lower Lake Creek Lake, June 6-10, 350 fish
- North Fork Big Wood River, June 6-10, 250 fish
- Penny Lake, June 6-10, 500 fish
- Warm Springs Creek, June 6-10, 475 fish
- Trail Creek, June 6-10, 475 fish
- Camas Kids Pond, June 6-10, 1,500 fish
- Gavers Lagoon, June 6-10, 1,425 fish
- Heagle Park Pond, June 6-10, 300 fish
- Big Wood River, June 13-17, 950 fish
- Lower Lake Creek Lake, June 13-17, 350 fish
- North Fork Big Wood River, June 13-17, 225 fish
- Penny Lake, June 13-17, 500 fish
- Warm Springs Creek, June 13-17, 475 fish
- Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond, June 13-17, 500 fish
- Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2, June 13-17, 250 fish
- Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3, June 13-17, 250 fish
- Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4, June 13-17, 250 fish
- Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond, June 13-17, 450 fish
- Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1, June 13-17, 450 fish
- Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond, June 13-17, 700 fish
- Featherville Dredge Pond, June 13-17, 1,000 fish
- Big Smoky Creek, June 13-17, 1,000 fish
- Little Smoky Creek, June 13-17, 1,400 fish
- South Fork Boise River, June 13-17, 475 fish
- Gooding Golf Course Pond, June 13-17, 500 fish
- Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1, June 20-24, 475 fish
- Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond, June 20-24, 570 fish
- Rock Creek, June 20-24, 1,275 fish
- Crystal Springs Lake, June 20-24, 300 fish
- Niagara Springs, June 20-24, 250 fish
- Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1, June 27-July 1, 475 fish
- Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond, June 27-July 1, 570 fish
- South Fork Boise River, June 27-July 1, 950 fish
- Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond, June 27-July 1, 450 fish
