Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 31,000 rainbow trout in the Magic Valley

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock more than 31,000 rainbow trout throughout the Magic Valley in the month of June.

The stocking schedule, as well as locations, are as follows:

Little Wood Reservoir, May 30-June 3: 6,000 fish

Crystal Springs Lake, June 6-10, 300 fish

Niagara Springs, June 6-10, 250 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1, June 6-10, 450 fish

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond, June 6-10, 700 fish

South Fork Boise River, June 6-10, 950 fish

Salmon Falls Creek, June 6-10, 300 fish

Little Wood River, June 6-10, 650 fish

Freedom Park Pond, June 6-10, 775 fish

Big Wood River, June 6-10, 950 fish

Lower Lake Creek Lake, June 6-10, 350 fish

North Fork Big Wood River, June 6-10, 250 fish

Penny Lake, June 6-10, 500 fish

Warm Springs Creek, June 6-10, 475 fish

Trail Creek, June 6-10, 475 fish

Camas Kids Pond, June 6-10, 1,500 fish

Gavers Lagoon, June 6-10, 1,425 fish

Heagle Park Pond, June 6-10, 300 fish

Big Wood River, June 13-17, 950 fish

Lower Lake Creek Lake, June 13-17, 350 fish

North Fork Big Wood River, June 13-17, 225 fish

Penny Lake, June 13-17, 500 fish

Warm Springs Creek, June 13-17, 475 fish

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond, June 13-17, 500 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2, June 13-17, 250 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3, June 13-17, 250 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4, June 13-17, 250 fish

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond, June 13-17, 450 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1, June 13-17, 450 fish

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond, June 13-17, 700 fish

Featherville Dredge Pond, June 13-17, 1,000 fish

Big Smoky Creek, June 13-17, 1,000 fish

Little Smoky Creek, June 13-17, 1,400 fish

South Fork Boise River, June 13-17, 475 fish

Gooding Golf Course Pond, June 13-17, 500 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1, June 20-24, 475 fish

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond, June 20-24, 570 fish

Rock Creek, June 20-24, 1,275 fish

Crystal Springs Lake, June 20-24, 300 fish

Niagara Springs, June 20-24, 250 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1, June 27-July 1, 475 fish

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond, June 27-July 1, 570 fish

South Fork Boise River, June 27-July 1, 950 fish

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond, June 27-July 1, 450 fish

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.