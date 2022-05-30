Memorial day tradition continues in 2022 with 22 jumps at the Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Perrine Bridge was the center of attention Saturday in Twin Falls... honoring the women and men of our armed forces.

“This event is taking care of those who have taken care of us,” says jumper, and active-duty soldier, Andrew Katz.

22 jumps is an annual base-jumping event bringing attention to the tragic 22 daily veteran suicides on American soil.

For Katz, the task of jumping and hiking into and out of the canyon is a small sacrifice for his brothers- and sisters-in-arms.

“[We are] providing the necessary awareness and the support for the research that is going into keeping these veterans and these heroes safe,” says Katz.

The day also acts as a fundraiser, with a $22,000 goal. The money is donated to Cohen Veteran Bioscience, a group that is seeking more effective treatments for PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury.

“Both of these complex disorders,” says Cohen scientist Mark Zernas, “using genetics as a foundational starting point, then we build off of that to try to better understand the disease, better diagnose the disease and better develop therapeutics for the disorders.”

Days like today not only help financially but also help bring attention to disorders that can be deeper than meets the eye.

“Having a better awareness of the complexity of the disorders, how it affects the military population, how it affects the civilian population,” Zernas says, “will only help raise awareness from our folks in politics that allocate money for research.”

If nothing else, Katz hopes he and his fellow jumpers help to remind everyone who sees them be grateful for those who sacrifice the most.

“This is Memorial Day weekend,” Katz says. “I hope that everyone remembers it’s always important to be thankful for those who have really risked it to preserve our way of life and give us the peace that many of us take for granted.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.