Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children

More mass shootings occurred over the weekend. (Source: CNN/WTVC/US Open Tennis Championships/KOKI/KSNV/KDOT/Twitter/@ryansongalia/@thatkidfrombk/@naomiosaka)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement on Monday that five of the victims were 15 and one was 13.

Officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area.

The statement said some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene.

Police say the shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pulled guns and fired at the other group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. The jury trial...
Retrial for Twin Falls man begins
The investigation remains ongoing
ISP investigating serious injury crash in Twin Falls County

Latest News

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
Pastor Tellez thankful for community's support
Hagerman Christian Church pastor says he’s blown away by community’s support
Hagerman honors Memorial Day.
Hagerman honors veterans amid rainy conditions
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks