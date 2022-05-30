Advertisement

Take Me Fishing trailer events coming to the Magic Valley

Fish and Game will provide fishing poles, tackle, and bait
The Take Me Fishing trailer at a fishing event at Riley Pond at the Hagerman Wildlife...
The Take Me Fishing trailer at a fishing event at Riley Pond at the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area(Terry Thompson/Idaho Fish and Game)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is inviting the public to learn how to fish at Take Me Fishing trailer events being hosted across the Magic Valley this summer.

The events, held in June and July, will involve Fish and Game staff taking members of the public to area ponds and lakes across the Magic Valley.

They say no experience is necessary to join, and staff members and volunteers will be on hand to teach and guide attendees. You do not need a license to participate in the events.

Fish and Game will provide fishing poles, tackle, and bait. The events will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following days and locations:

  • Camas Kids Pond, Saturday, June 4
  • Filer Pond, Wednesday, June 8
  • Riley Pond, Hagerman, Saturday, June 11
  • Gavers Lagoon, Picabo, Wednesday, June 15
  • Freedom Park Pond, Burley, Saturday, June 18
  • Oster Lake #1, Hagerman, Wednesday, June 22
  • Castle Rocks State Park, Almo, Saturday, June 25
  • Dierkes Lake, Wednesday, June 29
  • Gavers Lagoon, Picabo, Wednesday, July 6
  • Freedom Park Pond, Burley, Saturday, July 16
  • Penny Lake, Ketchum, Saturday, July 23
  • Lake Cleveland, Albion, Saturday, July 30

