Take Me Fishing trailer events coming to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is inviting the public to learn how to fish at Take Me Fishing trailer events being hosted across the Magic Valley this summer.

The events, held in June and July, will involve Fish and Game staff taking members of the public to area ponds and lakes across the Magic Valley.

They say no experience is necessary to join, and staff members and volunteers will be on hand to teach and guide attendees. You do not need a license to participate in the events.

Fish and Game will provide fishing poles, tackle, and bait. The events will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following days and locations:

Camas Kids Pond, Saturday, June 4

Filer Pond, Wednesday, June 8

Riley Pond, Hagerman, Saturday, June 11

Gavers Lagoon, Picabo, Wednesday, June 15

Freedom Park Pond, Burley, Saturday, June 18

Oster Lake #1, Hagerman, Wednesday, June 22

Castle Rocks State Park, Almo, Saturday, June 25

Dierkes Lake, Wednesday, June 29

Gavers Lagoon, Picabo, Wednesday, July 6

Freedom Park Pond, Burley, Saturday, July 16

Penny Lake, Ketchum, Saturday, July 23

Lake Cleveland, Albion, Saturday, July 30

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.