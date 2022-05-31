Advertisement

Court documents in Idaho junior high shooting released

All three victims survived
(Natalie Behring | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — Newly released court documents show a 12-year-old girl who shot three people at an eastern Idaho junior high last year will likely remain in juvenile detention until her 19th birthday.

EastIdahoNews.com reports that the sixth-grader was charged with three counts of attempted murder after she shot two students and a custodian at Rigby Middle School.

All three victims survived. Though the school shooting was widely reported, the details about the case remained sealed for months.

EastIdahoNews.com sued under the Idaho Public Records Act for access to some of the records. Last week, a judge ordered some of the court records to be released.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim
The investigation remains ongoing
ISP investigating serious injury crash in Twin Falls County
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Hagerman Christian Church pastor says he’s blown away by community’s support.
Hagerman Christian Church pastor says he’s blown away by community’s support
Hagerman honors veterans amid rainy conditions
Hagerman honors veterans amid rainy conditions
Monday evening's online weather update {5/30/2022}
2022 ceremony
Hundreds gather to honor vets in Hailey