Court documents in Idaho junior high shooting released

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — Newly released court documents show a 12-year-old girl who shot three people at an eastern Idaho junior high last year will likely remain in juvenile detention until her 19th birthday.

EastIdahoNews.com reports that the sixth-grader was charged with three counts of attempted murder after she shot two students and a custodian at Rigby Middle School.

All three victims survived. Though the school shooting was widely reported, the details about the case remained sealed for months.

EastIdahoNews.com sued under the Idaho Public Records Act for access to some of the records. Last week, a judge ordered some of the court records to be released.

