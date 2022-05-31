Fairchild, Sharon Lee

BURLEY—Sharon Lee Fairchild, a 77-year-old resident of Burley, passed away following a long battle with cancer, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Sharon was born in Burley, Idaho, June 13, 1944, to Robert W. and Jessie Jean Biggs Nelson. She had a zest for life and a wonderful sense of humor. She was known for her one-liners that would fill a room with laughter. Her love of music and dancing lasted throughout her lifetime.

Although Sharon was a longtime Burley resident, she moved to Florida for 16 years. She loved Florida and all that it had to offer. Sharon worked at Delray Lincoln Mercury, and loved her job. One of her most favorite things to do was visit Disney World. Mickey Mouse had a special place in her heart.

Sharon is survived by her five children, Shanna Ehman of Chubbuck, Bob Moseley of Twin Falls, Monica Gonzales of Burley, Melanie Maldonado of Surprise, Arizona, and Krista Aguirre of Cooper City, Florida; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, RaeDene Gillette of Burley, Gary Nelson of Burley, Mea Espinoza of Rupert, Wayne Nelson of Burley, Linda Moseley of Heyburn, and Darla Legault of Heyburn. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Paula Ramey.

There will be a private viewing and graveside service for family per Sharon’s request.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.