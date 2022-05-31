Former CSI guard commits to Columbus State University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former College of Southern Idaho guard Marcellious Lockett has committed to a Division II school.

Lockett is taking his talents to Columbus State University in Georgia.

The Cougars compete in the Peach Belt Conference, and are coming off a 20-11 season, where they advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Lockett averaged 10 points and 2.6 rebounds a game last season for the Golden Eagles, earning Region 18 honorable mention accolades and a big reason why CSI made it to the national tournament for a second year in a row.

Lockett chose the school because it was close to home, seeing that he is from is Carrollton, Georgia.

He was also looking at West Alabama, Wallace State and some Division II schools in Minnesota.

