Gov. Little calls on Biden to rescind unprecedented climate disclosure proposal

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little and 15 other governors issued a joint letter today to President Joe Biden and Chairman Gary Gensler of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expressing their concern with the SEC Climate Disclosure Proposal that would force publicly traded companies to disclose climate-change risks and greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposed rule would harm businesses and investors by increasing compliance costs and by embellishing disclosure statements with information that the federal government and the SEC are not equipped to evaluate.

The governors warn the proposed rule is just another example of federal overreach by the Biden administration and urge the SEC to withdraw the proposed rule.

Amid skyrocketing inflation and an American energy crisis, Gov. Little and other governors continue to fight regulations that increase costs and mandates on their states’ businesses and people.

