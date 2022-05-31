Hepworth, Tyler Dalton

RUPERT—Tyler Dalton Hepworth, a 46-year-old resident of the Jackson District in Rupert, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022.

Tyler was born Oct. 30, 1975, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Steven Frost Hepworth and Frances Ardith Dalton. He received his education in Burley and graduated valedictorian of Burley High School in 1994. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Massachusetts Boston Mission (English speaking). Ironically, Tyler was desirous in teaching the Gospel in Spanish and, at the challenge of his mission president, Tyler taught himself the Spanish language and was fluent thereafter.

He was a graduate of the University of Utah where he received a bachelor’s degree in business information systems. He worked at the University and attended the Police Academy and was employed at the jail. He returned to Idaho and farmed with his father in the Pella area for 12 years. He then worked in drafting and design and, at the time of his death, he was employed at Ida Mech where he worked closely with the owner, Jeff Shaw.

Tyler married Jenny Marchant on July 1, 1997, in the Jordan River Utah Temple. They were blessed with six children, Spencer (Esther) Hepworth, and Austin, Hailey, Ethan, Brigham, and Max Hepworth. Tyler and Jenny later divorced.

On April 19, 2019, Tyler married Rachelle Jolley. This union brought him five additional amazing children, Gracie, Maggie, Dawson, Austin, and Kyle Christensen. Tyler and Rachelle were sealed for time and all eternity in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple on March 10, 2022.

Tyler was a gentle soul who was loved by all who knew him. He saw the good in others and lived his life with a drive for perfection. Tyler loved learning and helping others. He had a huge heart.

He enjoyed traveling with Rachelle and trying out different authentic dishes and then recreating those at home. Tyler had an incredible mind and was able to fix almost anything. He built an incredible chicken barn for his kids and enjoyed thinking of new ideas to improve things on their little farm.

Tyler struggled with self-esteem and depression. We, as his family, plead that anyone dealing with mental illness seek help to prevent suicide.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Rachelle; his children; his father, Steven and Jodi Hepworth; his mother, Ardith Dalton and Marge Barnes, M.D.; siblings, Mieka (Jeff) Lords, Shawn (Lindsey) Hepworth, Trevor (Sydney) Pitruzzello, Tyler Pitruzzello, Jemma (Dakota) Collins, and Josi (Grant) Farnsworth; his parents-in-law, Tim and Andrea Jolley; and his sisters and brother-in-law, Stephanie (Jerod) Johnson, Patrick (Necia) Jolley, and Sarah (Doug) Huggard.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Micah Hepworth; maternal grandparents, Edward and Virginia Dalton; and paternal grandparents, Ron and Lolita Hepworth.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert Stake Center, located at 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to the hundreds of people who helped search for Tyler. We want to thank both Minidoka and Cassia county sheriff departments as well as the businesses and private doorbells who provided video footage to assist in locating Tyler.

