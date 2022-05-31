Homelessness is a growing problem in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rent prices have increased across the Magic Valley. Couple that with the availability of rental homes or apartments, and some people are being left homeless.

Not having a safe, warm place to lay your head down at night is a growing problem in the Magic Valley, and Randy Wastradowski from the Homeless Coalition says, it has the potential to become a lot worse.

“Landlords selling properties, which then, new ownership doesn’t want the current tenants in,” said Wastradowski. “Also rent being raised to a point where current tenants aren’t able to afford it, maybe they’ve been paying $500 a month for years, and now it’s $900 or $1000 and that’s too much, so they’re basically being evicted.”

But where do they go now? Kim Spiers at the Valley House says they may end up living in their cars, or at a motel, and some will come to the homeless shelters looking for help.

“They have good credit, they have a job, but they have no place now,” said Kim Spiers, the assistant director at the Valley House. “We’ve had more families living in their cars come here and look for help.”

There is more condensed housing being built in the area, but as Josh Palmer with the city of Twin Falls says, it can’t be built fast enough, and it’s currently affecting the workforce.

“We’ve tried to hire new police officers and dispatchers, people that we sorely need right now, and we’ve had some come in and say we’d love to but we either can’t afford the housing or there is no housing available,” said Palmer.

Wastradowski says if they don’t work on this problem now, he expects it to just get worse.

“The community’s grown at a high rate faster than we can address some of these problems that are now starting to surface, that’s why for sure we need to look 10 years down the road and start some things now, but that doesn’t really do a lot of good for right now,” said Wastradowski.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.