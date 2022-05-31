Advertisement

Idaho receives federal rural community preservation funding

Grant money set to be used to restore theatres in rural towns
The historic Wilson Theatre celebrates 100 years in 2020.
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Heritage Trust is one of a select few entities receiving federal grant money-- that will be used to preserve historic buildings in rural communities.

The trust is set to receive $750,000 that they say will be available for the restoration of historic theatres in the state’s rural communities.

Executive director Katherine Kirk says theatres, in particular, are an important component of many rural communities. Not only do they provide a social aspect to the area, but they often drive down the town’s economy, as well.

“And I think people coming into Idaho, they want to explore. They want to get out and see what else is out there, so they can get excited about going into the rural communities and exploring them. And seeing how they really were 100 years ago is exciting, it’s an adventure, an exploration and an understanding of our history, said Katherine kirk, executive director of the Idaho Heritage Trust

Applications will be accepted in early 2023. More information can be found at Idaho heritage trust dot org.

