Recent rain impacts Big Wood Canal Board’s outlook for 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Moisture across Southern Idaho over Memorial Day weekend may have dampened some outdoor fun, but it was welcome news for 2022′s water outlook.

“With this boost that we had in May,” says Link Crawford of the National Weather Service in Pocatello, “this late-season snow, it actually boosted what we normally have this year.”

Around an inch of rain throughout the valleys, and heaps of snow in the mountains of South Central Idaho have pushed the projected water season back.

“Somewhere early June would be our anticipated shutoff,” said Chairman of the Big Wood Canal Board, Carl Pendleton. “Now, we’re looking at least the first of July and maybe we can get to the middle of July if we economize our water.”

A water season that continues later into the summer is a welcome thought for Southern Idaho agriculture, especially coming off the extreme drought conditions of 2021.

“Last year there was nothing we could do to improve our situation,” says Pendleton. “It was financially devastating, and we had many producers that just abandoned their crops.”

Now, while additional rain is a welcome idea for Pendleton and the canal board, it provides soil moisture without straining the reservoir, and it also has created uncertainty for the board.

“We really are unsure because of not knowing what mother nature is going to provide in terms of weather in the next two or three weeks,” Pendleton says.

The only way to create a predictable timeline for water outlook is warm weather creating a decline in the snowpack, which the National Weather Service says might be coming soon.

“With the heat of the summertime approaching it’s going to be rapidly declining,” Crawford says.

Even if that rapid decline happens soon, as it typically does in May and June, Pendleton says the water outlook is much better than in 2021.

“If it comes fast,” says Pendleton, “mid-July should be attainable.”

