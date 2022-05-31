Advertisement

Shoshone Falls After Dark is returning to the Magic Valley

Shoshone Falls will open for ticketed entry June 3-12
(Stan Petersen | KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls, will illuminate Shoshone Falls again in June 3-12.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry, this year’s water levels made annual flows uncertain.

”We’ve been in close contact with officials awaiting their decision,” she said. “We are incredibly grateful for Idaho Power’s partnership earlier in May and that we’ll be able to feature additional nights in June.”

Shoshone Falls will open for ticketed entry June 3-12. Barry said these bigger flows -- reaching about 1,000 cubic feet per second vs. the May preview’s 300 CFS -- will make the lights brighter and put water on the right side of the falls.

This year’s lights at Shoshone Falls After Dark are comprised of a newer and more capable model of LED, which allows for better color coverage, efficiency, and the ability to easily program color changes.

More details, tickets and information can be found at visitsouthidaho.com.

