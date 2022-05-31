Advertisement

Two local elementary schools to receive new water fountains thanks to Delta Dental

Water fountain allows students to fill water bottles at school
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two local elementary schools are going to be getting brand new water fountains, thanks to the ‘Re-think your drink’ initiative.

Hansen Elementary and Popplewell Elementary in Buhl are two of the seven schools chosen.

Delta Dental of Idaho offered this opportunity to schools across the state because they recognize the importance and value of drinking water and not sugary beverages.

Part of the program is not only installing the new water fountains but also educating the children at the school about oral hygiene.

“When a school gets granted the water bottle filling station, everyone in the school gets a water bottle and this isn’t the exact one but it’s pretty close, but all the students get a water bottle, the staff gets them, and they also get an optional curriculum,” said Heather Brown the director of oral health and community outreach with Delta Dental.

The water fountains will be installed in the schools this summer.

Delta Dental says they will be doing this initiative again next year and the applications will be open in February of 2023.

More information can be found here.

