Walker Center getting creative to help Idaho remove stigma around addiction

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since 1976, the Walker Center has worked to provide creative ways to assist Idahoans struggling with addiction, and this year they are bringing a Magic Valley staple into the fold.

The Perrine Bridge will be the centerpiece of the center’s Jump Away from the Stigma campaign this June.

Raffle tickets are currently being sold to raise money for the program and two lucky raffle winners will be given a free opportunity to take a tandem jump off the Perrine Bridge to symbolize jumping away from the stigma surrounding addiction and its treatment.

“It’s important that we recognize the stigma, jump away from it and really just help people find the support and the resources they need,” says Reylene Abbott of the Walker Center. “A lot of people struggle with this, a lot of times in silence.”

If you want to support the Walker Center, but not take the jump, that’s ok they will have backups for those who choose to keep both feet on the ground.

For more information about the event and to find raffle tickets visit the Walker Center’s Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.