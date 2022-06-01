Advertisement

100 deadliest days highlights danger of bad driving

40% of Idaho crash deaths involving teen drivers occur during summer driving season
The 100 deadliest days of driving begins every Memorial Day Weekend
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s the “100 Deadliest Days,” the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the number of fatal crashes involving teen drivers spikes each year.

According to AAA, 7,124 people died in teen-driver-related crashes nationwide from 2011 to 2020. 

Nearly half of the total number of deaths occurred during the summertime, and in 2020 alone, 850 people were killed in these types of crashes – a 20% increase from the previous year.

“The 100 Deadliest Days are bad news in Idaho, too.  40% of those who lose their lives in teen-driver crashes do so during the summer driving season,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.  “It’s time to get back to basics – please slow down, stay focused, and buckle up.”

