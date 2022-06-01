Behind the Business: Teton Window Cleaning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, Tim Graham was working a fast-paced job.

“At that point in time, I was selling freight for a trucking company,” he said. When the pandemic hit, things took a nasty turn.

“I had a bad motorcycle accident in the spring, and it was at the start of 2020. During the pandemic,” he continued. Because of that, things became pretty difficult for Graham.

“I just couldn’t handle the two screens and multiple phones, I was getting migraines by 10:30 a.m,” he said.

But, as they always say, as one door closes, another one opens.

“My friend wanted to further his business doing remodels, and so he gave me the opportunity to purchase the window cleaning business,” said Graham.

With that, the current iteration of Teton Window Cleaning was born. If you’ve seen Graham on the street, chances are he’s given you a business card.

“I’ve been growing it through word of mouth, and just getting out there and making sure I’m in the public whenever I can (be). And anyone I talk to, I give them a business card,” Graham said.

Growth has also come from fellow businesses helping him out.

“I have to give a special thanks to Kyle with Superior Window Cleaning, and Davis with 20-20. Because they’ve also given me a lot of work, and given me a lot of support and help throughout this whole deal,” Graham said.

Going above and beyond the call of duty is what makes Teton Window Cleaning most unique. “I make sure to let them know if they need anything outside of what I’ve done to just give me a call,” said Graham.

