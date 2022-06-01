Advertisement

BLM, Lava Ridge, to offer tour of wind turbine site

The tour will be on June 15
The tour will be on June 15
The tour will be on June 15
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another opportunity to have your voice heard about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project is upcoming, and is the deadline to be involved.

On June 15, the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Resource Advisory Council and the Lava Ridge Subcommittee will be hosting a field tour on the site of the proposed wind turbine project.

The group will make stops at Minidoka National Historic site, Wilson Butte Cave, and Sid Butte to talk about issues that have been mentioned about each site and propose alternatives.

“The primary purpose of the field tour is to provide them with an orientation to the proposed projects, visit with them a little bit about some of the issues and the concerns that have been raised during the scoping process,” explained Jennifer Jones of BLM Idaho.

To RSVP before the June 1st deadline email Julie Clark with the Bureau of Land Management at jdclark@blm.gov.

