Glaesemann, Delbert

BURLEY—Delbert Donald Glaesemann, age 88, of Burley, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Dad was born July 1, 1933, in Elgin, North Dakota. He is the son of Alfred Roland Glaesemann and Martha Emma Dietz Glaesemann. In 1936, his parents packed up their wooden-spoked, whippet automobile and moved to Rupert where his dad worked on the farms. In 1937, his parents purchased a farm in the View area where Delbert was raised. He helped his parents on the farm and attended the old View school 1st-6th grade and later Burley. He graduated from Burley High School in 1951.

He hunted rabbits in the desert at night with a spotlight then took them to Moyle Mink Farm where he would get ten cents for each rabbit.

He married the love of his life, Lois Geneal Bott, on October 1, 1952, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Following their marriage, he served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957. While serving in the Air Force, he worked on B52 Bombers. In 1953, they were blessed with a daughter, LoaDel, and in 1954 a son, Richard, was born at Castle Air Force Base in California. Following his discharge from the military on April 5, 1957, they returned to Burley living in the View area, where they were blessed again with another daughter, Cindy, in 1958. They later moved to the Emerson District where they were blessed with another boy, Darwin, in 1960.

He moved his family once again southeast of Burley for four years and later bought a farm just around the corner on 500 South. On this farm he raised cows, pigs, and chickens to help feed his family over the years. He also raised and sold crops of beans, hay, and grain. He once had his picture taken for the Farm Journal Magazine for being the first farmer in the area to put in a cement ditch.

Dad enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, and dancing on a Saturday night. He also played in many pool tournaments and received numerous trophies. He loved taking the family to the mountains on a Sunday for a family outing/picnic.

After he retired in 1995, he turned his basement into a small wood shop. He enjoyed making a different assortment of pencil holders, jewelry boxes, Hoosier cabinets and cedar chests. He really enjoyed showing people his latest creation. Many relatives and friends have a pencil holder he made.

Dad also enjoyed camping and four-wheeling with his kids; grandkids; and gal-friend Sharon Ross.

Delbert is survived by his children, LoaDel Fisher of Pahrump, Nevada, Cindy (Randy) Garrard, and Darwin (Angie) Glaesemann, both of Burley; two brothers, Marlin Glaesemann of Boise, and Max (Beverly) Glaesemann of Burley; one sister-in-law, Jeanie Glaesemann of Burley; one brother-in-law, Lenny Jones of Burley; numerous grandchildren; and too many great-grandchildren to count.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois; a brother, Duane Glaesemann; his son, Richard Glaesemann; two sisters, Donna Jones, and Elnor (Mervin) Woodbury; and one sister-in-law, Beverly Glaesemann.

When the whole family would get together Dad would say “You guys see what I started?!”

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be at Declo Cemetery in Declo, Idaho, where military honors will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

