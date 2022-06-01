Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game and partners work to develop new community fishing location

The pond was stocked in 2021 and 2022
The pond was stocked in 2021 and 2022(Terry Thompson/Idaho Fish and Game)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Twin Falls Parks and Waterways, and a local citizen have working in tandem to develop a new community fishing pond in Twin Falls.

A pond has already been identified as a possible spot, located in the Rock Creek RV Park upstream from Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls.

The pond has already been stocked both this year and last to determine if the spring water was suitable for fish during the warm summer months. IDFG says they plan to introduce grass carp into the pond in a bid to control aquatic vegetation.

Fish will be stocked when available and for events.

