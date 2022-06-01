Advertisement

Idaho man drowns in kayaking accident on Salmon River

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man drowned in a kayaking accident on the Salmon River on Monday.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said James Grossman, 56, of Sun Valley, was killed in the accident in the Fall Creek tributary area of the Salmon River. The International Emergency Response Coordination Center alerted the Idaho County Sheriff’s Department of the accident after it detected an emergency signal from a personal GPS satellite device.

Fall Creek is a tributary to the Salmon River within the Frank Church — River of No Return Wilderness Area. The region isn’t accessible by road, so authorities contacted Two Bear Air Rescue, a search and rescue agency based near Whitefish, Montana. The agency used a helicopter to recover Grossman’s remains.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim
2022 racing season underway
South Hills Raceway kicks off 2022 racing season

Latest News

June 1 is World Milk Day
World Milk Day has a different meaning in southern Idaho
Wednesday evening's online weather update {6/1/2022}
The school is projected to open in Fall 2023
New Jerome elementary school breaks ground
The tour will be on June 15
BLM, Lava Ridge, to offer tour of wind turbine site