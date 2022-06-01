New Jerome elementary school breaks ground

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday morning, the Jerome community broke ground on the site of the town’s newest elementary school.

Superintendent Pat Charlton used the day to thank the community.

“We’re really proud of the support we’ve had from the community of Jerome,” Charlton said.

According to Charlton, the city has been behind the push for a new school for some time, and the fall 2023 opening cannot come soon enough.

“Jerome is a growing community, the schools are full, so we had to have this to have enough room,” Charlton said.

The need for more room has been felt by students, teachers, and parents for some time in Jerome.

Sharmy Steele, who teaches music at Jefferson Elementary, tells me spreading students around will help students learn more efficiently and allow them to flourish.

“It’s important. If you have too big of classroom size, it’s hard as a teacher to manage the children,” Steele said.

The stress on teachers to manage large classrooms has resulted in schools seeing issues that distract from the goal of best preparing students.

“We noticed that we were having behavior problems in our schools. So, we really want kids to be together with the same group of kids, the same teachers, the same principals for a longer period of time,” said new school principal Barbara Brown.

Brown tells me her mission as principal at the new school will be to create an environment that allows students to be supported emotionally and socially. Which, in turn, will allow for a rich educational experience.

“Making the school kind of like a family,” said Brown. “where we take care of them and support them in everything that they do, will help them get further in school and in their lives.”

The goal is to have the school open by the fall of 2023, and Charlton believes that is still within reach.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed, but we should be able to open a year from this fall,” said Charlton.

