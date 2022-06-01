Advertisement

Regalado, Eduardo “Eddie” Sheldon

May 28, 2022, age 25
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS—Eduardo “Eddie” Sheldon Regalado, 25, of Twin Falls, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

A visitation with family will be held from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. with a rosary service at 7:00p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho.  A funeral Mass will be held at 2:00p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Twin Falls, Idaho with burial to follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim
2022 racing season underway
South Hills Raceway kicks off 2022 racing season

Latest News

Delbert Donald Glaesemann, age 88, of Burley, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home surrounded...
Glaesemann, Delbert
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Sharp (Webb), Tamzy Ella
Walker Center
Walker Center getting creative to help Idaho remove stigma around addiction
Tyler Dalton Hepworth, a 46-year-old resident of the Jackson District in Rupert, passed away...
Hepworth, Tyler Dalton